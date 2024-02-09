EDWARDSVILLE - Several people have been charged with various forms of theft across Madison County, including one man from Kentucky and another charged with theft of labor, services, or use of property, according to county court documents.

Thomas P. Healy, 60, of Arnold, Mo. was charged with theft of labor or services or use of property on Jan. 11, 2024. Healy reportedly failed to return a power washer valued at over $500 which he had rented from Lowe’s in Alton, according to court documents.

Healy’s case was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he faces a Class 4 felony. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Rory C. Waddell, 37, of Springfield, Mo., was charged with one count of retail theft over $300 on Jan. 7, 2024. Waddell allegedly stole “multiple packs of Pokémon trading cards” with a total value in excess of $300 from the Walmart located at 1040 Collinsville Crossing in Collinsville.

Waddell was charged with a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Donald E. Chambless Jr., 38, of Alton, was charged with one count of theft on Dec. 27, 2023. Chambless allegedly obtained control over various stolen power tools with a total combined value of over $500 but less than $10,000, according to court documents.

Chambless was charged with a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Robert S. Pinkowski Jr., 63, of Calvert City, Ky. was charged with one count of theft and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. On Dec. 27, 2023, Pinkowski allegedly stole a water heater valued at less than $500 from an individual and was found to have less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine in his possession.

Pinkowski faces a Class 3 felony for meth possession and a Class A misdemeanor for theft. His case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

