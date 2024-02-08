EDWARDSVILLE - Four individuals face a range of felony and misdemeanor charges filed in Madison County, including aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, and more, according to county court documents.

Jody C. Wesley, 64, of Wood River, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Jan .28, 2024. According to court documents, Wesley disobeyed two or more traffic control devices and “knowingly failed to obey” a visual or audible signal given to him by a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy to stop his vehicle.

A petition to deny Wesley’s pretrial release states that his “dangerous flight shows both his danger to the community and risk of flight.”

“Defendant led police on a high speed chase, disregarding multiple traffic control devices on Fosterburg Road and McCoy Road,” the petition states.

“Defendant eventually drove into a dead end roadway and attempted to turn the vehicle to continue his flight into the front yard of a residential property. In so doing, the defendant struck a police vehicle as the passenger fled on foot. Defendant was arrested and found in possession of methamphetamine.”

Wesley faces a Class 3 felony for the meth possession charge and a Class 3 felony for fleeing/attempting to elude an officer. Court documents indicate he was remanded to be held in jail until his initial appearance in court.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stephen E. Galbreath Jr., 40, of East St. Louis, was charged with resisting a peace officer and unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 28, 2024. According to court documents, Galbreath allegedly “fled on foot from a lawful traffic stop” and was found to have more than 15 but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Galbreath’s case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. In total, he faces a Class 1 felony for meth possession and a Class A misdemeanor for resisting a peace officer. Court documents indicate that he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Fest Edwards, 66, of St. Louis, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer on Jan. 4, 2024. Court documents allege Edwards was driving “at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit” while knowingly failing to obey a police officer giving him a visual or audible signal to stop his vehicle.

Edwards faces a Class 4 felony in the case presented by the Granite City Police Department and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Tarrance Dickerson II, 38, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer on Oct. 5, 2023. Court documents allege Dickerson drove at least 21 miles per hour over the legal limit as he knowingly failed to obey a visual or audible signal given to him by a police officer to stop the vehicle he was driving.

Dickerson's case was presented by the by the Granite City Police Department. He faces a Class 4 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: