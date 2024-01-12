CARROLLTON - Four individuals have been charged with various forms of battery in Greene County so far in 2024, according to the latest Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon L. Catchers, 30, from Illinois (no city listed), was charged with aggravated battery of a nurse and aggravated battery by strangulation. He was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on Jan. 7, 2024, and court documents indicate he remains in custody.

Cody E. Leonard, 26, of Carrollton, was charged with one count of domestic battery and was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Jan. 7, 2024 before being given a Notice To Appear in court.

Jamie R. Lake-Boyd, 44, of Brussels, was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery. She was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 6, 2024 before being given a Notice To Appear in court.

Melinda J. Calvin, 50, of White Hall, was charged with one count of domestic battery and was arrested Jan. 1, 2024 by the White Hall Police Department. Her current release disposition is listed as “other.”

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

