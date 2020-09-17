SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced four additional Madison County COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

The Madison County COVID-19-related deaths were as follows: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s and 1 male 80s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday announced 1,941 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

The Madison County Health Department and IDPH and area legislators both continue to emphasize the need for residents to wear masks when around other people or in businesses, social distance, avoid hosting or attending any large gatherings, constantly washing hands and sanitizing.

This is a synopsis of the other statewide COVID-19-related deaths from Tuesday to Wednesday:

Bureau County: 1 male 80s

Clinton County: 1 male 90s

Coles County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s

Hancock County: 1 male 80s

Henry County: 1 female 60s

Jasper County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

Lawrence County: 1 female 80s

Livingston County: 1 male 80s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Massac County: 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 male 90s

Perry County: 1 female 70s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

Wayne County: 1 female 50s

Will County: 1 male 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 266,151 cases, including 8,367 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 9 – September 15 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,311 specimens for a total of 4,863,138. As of last night, 1,565 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

