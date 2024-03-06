EDWARDSVILLE - Emma Brynildsen, Lucy Magowan, Rylee Simmons and Isla Chitwood are only in the fifth grade, but they already know how it feels to make a big change.

In recognition of their initiative and accomplishments, Emma Brynildsen, Lucy Magowan, Rylee Simmons and Isla Chitwood are Gerard Fischer Students of the Month for the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

A few weeks ago, the four girls agreed that morning meetings at Albert Cassens Elementary were getting too “loud and chaotic.” So they decided to take matters into their own hands.

The girls worked with their classmates to come up with themed days to engage students during the morning meetings. They presented their ideas to Principal Katie Bevis-O’Neal, who was immediately on board. Now, the school enjoys “Move Around Monday” and “Sit With a Friend Friday” where students sit with their friends, “Talent Tuesday,” which invites students to share their talent with the school, and “Think About It Thursday,” which encourages students to solve logic puzzles.

While these four were the ones who spearheaded the idea and took the proposal to Principal Bevis-O’Neal, they note that they couldn’t have done it without the help of their classmates.

“Along with our teacher, Ms. Heigert, and the rest of our class, we came up with this idea,” the girls said. “Ms. Heigert told us that previously they had done Talent Tuesday and we began brainstorming ideas for other days of the week as well.”

Since the themed days were introduced, the morning meetings have been a lot of fun for students. The girls said it is exciting to see that they had such a big effect on the school. This is surely only the beginning of their work to change the world.

“It feels good knowing we made a big change in the school,” they added. “We weren’t sure if it would work, but it’s made a difference. The theme days have been fun and exciting for all the students.”

Congratulations to Emma, Lucy, Rylee and Isla for this recognition by ECUSD7 and Gerard Fischer!

