FOUND: Family reports missing Gillespie teen was found safe
December 3, 2018 4:27 PM December 3, 2018 4:29 PM
Listen to the story
GILLESPIE – A 17-year-old Gillespie boy has been found safe, his family said.
Gabe DeSherlia was found just before 4 p.m. Monday after going missing from his father's house overnight Sunday into Monday morning. He had left without his epilepsy medication. His family said he is safe and sound as of Monday afternoon.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: