GILLESPIE – A 17-year-old Gillespie boy has been found safe, his family said. Gabe DeSherlia was found just before 4 p.m. Monday after going missing from his father's house overnight Sunday into Monday morning. He had left without his epilepsy medication. His family said he is safe and sound as of Monday afternoon.