on September 6, 2014. There will be 7 mouse races, a 50/50 raffle, dice wheel game and a basket raffle. Draft beer, soda and snacks will be available as well as a cash bar. No outside alcohol is allowed. TMO's Tacos will also be available at the event. Alton, IL 7/15/2014 — Found A Hound Rescue will be holding Mouse Races for its fall fundraiser

Early bird tickets can be purchased by August 1st for $20 and tickets purchased thereafter are $25. The FAHR Mouse Races will be held at the Alton KC Hall located at 405 East 4th St., Alton, IL 62002. Doors open at 6:30pm and the event will be from 7-10pm.

Found A Hound rescue is a foster based non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing animals from high kill shelters throughout the region. Funds raised at the Fall Fundraiser will go to the vetting and care of the animals in need.

Follow Found A Hound Rescue on Facebook at www.facebook.com/foundahoundrescue.

