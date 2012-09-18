WOW!!!! What a miserable summer we experienced in the Midwest.

A year has passed since my last update letter. The election is upon us and soon the Consolidated Election will be here in April 2013. Lord willing and the creeks don’t rise, I will run for another term as your Supervisor. I have enjoyed the past 3 ½ years immensely.

Through Madison County Community Development grants, I have been able to improve the Township Park by installing a 100% Handicap Accessible Gazebo, seating for approximately 120 people, new park boundary PVC fencing, a set of four swings, new signs, and an addition to our office area.

Our Town Hall building is rented almost every week-end by the residents of the Township for special events.

Our gazebo has experienced half-dozen outdoor weddings since its completion, and the past summer saw 10 FREE “Concerts in the Park.” One every Monday from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. from June 4 to August 6. Mark your 2013 calendars as we hope to have 10 more all free to the public next year.

The 3 rd and final section of engraved brick and block will soon be installed as soon as we receive them from the engraver. If you didn’t get yours, it’s too late. They have been sold out for a couple of months now.

The Foster Senior Citizen Club has experienced a growth in membership in recent months which I hope continues. They meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month for bingo and lunch approximately around 11:00 a.m. All seniors are invited to enjoy the fellowship this group provides.

The fall season appears so far to be an extremely enjoyable time of year in the Riverbend area. Get out and enjoy the weather and scenery, and drive by your Foster Township Park and take a look at the many recent improvements it has experienced.

I guess I have rambled enough about how good life is in Foster Township. You’ll just have to come out and experience it for yourself.

If you have any questions or concerns to share with Foster Township, feel free to call us @ 259-0726, Monday-Thursday, 10:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. or leave a message and we will return your call. Have a great year and I hope to be rambling in this format in about another year.

