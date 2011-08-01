Macoupin Economic Development Partnership along with the Macoupin Mayor’s Council will host a Community Funding Forum Wednesday, August 31 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. The multi-county forum will be held at the Benld Civic Center located at 201 East Central Ave., Benld, IL. Counties invited to participate in the forum include Macoupin, Greene, Jersey, Montgomery, Christian and Madison.

This year’s forum will offer business assistance government agencies along with community development agencies. Some of the participating agencies include: Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Ameren, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, PGAV Planners – St. Louis, Frank Bertelli Benld Public Library, Shopgpi, and Macoupin County. A full list of the invited agencies can be found at macoupinpartners.com.

The purpose of the forum is to showcase creative financing tools for local projects, provide an opportunity to meet with state, federal and local agency representatives, provide business assistance and network strategies with other community/business leaders in the region.

The evening will begin with networking and refreshments. This will be followed by agency introductions, community project discussions or small business questions. The forum will conclude with agencies discussing program offerings and areas of assistance.

If you are a member of a municipal, education, economic development, local planning, parks and recreation, or business organization, small business or just an interested citizen, this forum is for you. Registration is $10.00 and can be mailed to MEDP 18400 Shipman Rd, Carlinville, IL 62626. Please include with your name, title, organization, address, and phone/cell number. You may also register at macoupinpartners.com and pay at the door.

For more information regarding the Forum or MEDP please contact Courtney Wood at courtney@macoupinpartners.com or (618)409-6044.

