EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville would like to welcome David Goodwin as the new chief of the SIUE Police Department. Chief Goodwin began his service Friday, December 15.

Prior to his appointment, Chief Goodwin spent more than 25 years in campus law enforcement at Washington University in St. Louis. There he rose through the ranks of the Washington University Police Department to Patrol Operations Bureau Commander (Captain) in 2019 and Assistant Chief.

“I am passionate about higher education law enforcement and as a result, I come to SIUE PD with a deep-seated commitment to public safety and a passion for fostering positive relationships within the diverse community we serve,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin served 34 years in both the National Guard and Army Reserves. He was twice deployed to Iraq, which was “a very nerve wracking and emotional experience,” according to Goodwin. “We lost soldiers in the second deployment. But it gave me the opportunity to learn about a completely new culture.”

Community engagement is a priority for Goodwin, who plans to use social media to tell the SIUE PD story.

“We always talk about community-oriented policing. I’m more student-oriented policing. From answering the phone to responding to a call, to following up on the call, providing service is not a ‘check the box’ approach.”