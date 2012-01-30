Piasa - Southwestern graduate Larry Stewart, who served as a Vice President with Olin Brass, will be the guest speaker at the Southwestern School Foundation for Educational Excellence dinner and auction on Saturday, March 10, 2012. The event will be held at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey at 6 p.m.

Stewart, a 1964 graduate of Southwestern High School, worked with Olin Brass in East Alton, Waterbury, Connecticut, and Indianapolis, Indiana for 33 years. During his tenure, Stewart also served on the Southwestern Board of Education from 1980-1985, and was a charter member of the Southwestern Foundation. He served on the Foundation board until 2006.

Prior to joining Olin, Stewart earned a degree in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He completed the Executive Development Program at Ohio State University in 1982.

During his years at Southwestern, Stewart played football, basketball, and baseball, and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Stewart currently resides in Greensboro, Georgia, and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and a local food pantry. He and his wife Nancy, who is also a Southwestern graduate, have one son, Douglas, of Indianapolis, Indiana.

This is the tenth anniversary of the Southwestern Foundation’s dinner and auction. The annual event has helped generate $159,250 in scholarships that have been awarded to 167 Southwestern graduates since 2001. The Foundation has also awarded mini-grants totaling more than $27,000 to help enhance learning opportunities in the Southwestern District.

Tickets to the event, which are $25, are available through any Foundation board member or by calling the So

