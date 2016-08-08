EDWARDSVILLE – Former SIUE men's soccer player Brett Lane has signed his first professional soccer contract.

The native of Peoria, Illinois, signed with Swedish club F.C. Linkoping City. Linkoping is a city in southern Sweden.

"I am proud of Brett and the success he has already had," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said. "He has always been a hard worker and I have no doubt he will continue to have success. He'll represent our program and our University in a positive fashion."

The club plays in the Division 2 Södra Svealand, the fourth tier in Sweden. F.C. Linkoping City currently sits in second place, four points behind the league leader, fighting for promotion to Division I.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity, and I hope to learn a lot from the older, experienced veterans we have on the team," Lane said. "SIUE has really prepared me mentally and physically for this level. I hope to make my school proud and start to contribute to my team's push for promotion."

Lane was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection while at SIUE, including a second team selection following last season. He scored five career goals and added three assists. Three of his goals were game-winners during his career.

Lane joins of list of more than 70 former SIUE men's soccer players who have gone on to play professionally.

