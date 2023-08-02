EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will be hosting a book reading and signing with former SIU President Glenn Poshard for his book, “Son of Southern Illinois: Glenn Poshard’s Life in Politics and Education” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 8 in the Lovejoy Library Friends Corner.

The first biography of Glenn Poshard, by Carl Walworth, traces the life of a young man who rose from rural poverty in Southern Illinois to become a United States congressman and president of the SIU System. The profound portrait unveils a life and career dedicated to making higher education affordable and improving the quality of life for the community of Southern Illinois.

Books will be available for purchasing and signing at the event.

Photo: Former SIU President Glenn Poshard.

