In a strong display of bi-partisan support, Susan Jensen, long-time Madison County prosecutor and previously Democratic candidate for State's Attorney, announces her endorsement of Republican Tom Haine for State's Attorney.

"Tom has strong bipartisan support because he is trustworthy and puts public service above politics," said Jensen. "Tom Haine is the best choice in this election for State's Attorney. I look forward to the new energy and new leadership Tom Haine will bring to our justice system."

"It is an honor to have Susan's support," said Tom Haine. "She has given decades of her life to supporting law and order in Madison County. Also, I find Susan's bi-partisan endorsement a real breath of fresh air in this time of partisan rancor. Susan and I share a core commitment to fighting for victims and ensuring our justice system is working as it should. We need a stronger, fairer, and faster justice system to serve Madison County citizens."

Susan Jensen has an extensive history of service to this community, including almost forty years as a prosecutor in Madison County, most as First Assistant State's Attorney under three different State's Attorneys. Jensen's endorsement follows Haine's recent endorsements from Congressmen John Shimkus and Rodney Davis, State Representative Avery Bourne, County Treasurer Chris Slusser, and multiple police chiefs across the county.

Tom Haine has dedicated his life to defending the constitution and protecting our families. As a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and criminal prosecutor for the U.S. Army JAG Corps, Tom successfully prosecuted criminal cases, providing justice for victims and keeping dangerous criminals off the streets.

Tom is a fifth-generation resident of Madison County. He and his wife, Eva, are raising their four children in Alton.

