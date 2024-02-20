MURPHYSBORO– The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, announced today that he has endorsed U.S. Rep. Mike Bost in his campaign for re-election against challenger Darren Bailey.

“Congressman Mike Bost is doing a fantastic job representing the Great People of Illinois’ 12th Congressional District. While I like and respect Darren Bailey, and was proud to campaign for him in 2022, Mike Bost was one of the first House Committee Chairmen to endorse my Campaign, and Mike was a stalwart supporter of our America First agenda during my record-setting Administration,” said President Trump. “As Chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Mike is doing an incredible job providing our Brave and Patriotic Veterans with the care they deserve. He is working hard to Secure the Border, Champion American Agriculture, Strengthen the Military, Grow the Economy, and Protect and Defend our under siege Second Amendment. Mike Bost has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

“It is a tremendous honor to have President Trump’s full support and total endorsement of my campaign,” said Bost. “His leadership made us stronger at home and more respected across the world. I will do all I can to help put President Trump back to the White House because we are fighting for the same things: a secure our border, a strong Second Amendment, an end to the wokeness plaguing our country, and putting America First. I look forward to standing side-by-side with him in the fight to Make America Great Again once we’re both re-elected this November.”

