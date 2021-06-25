MINNEAPOLIS - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin received a 22.5-year-prison sentence on Friday afternoon.

Derek Michael Chauvin is an American former police officer who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Judge Peter Cahill issued the sentence in the case after much deliberation in one of the most historical and controversial cases in American history.

George Floyd's family and Derek's mother provided closing statements.

Chauvin had knelt on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down on the street calling out "I can't breathe" during an arrest made with three other officers on May 25, 2020. He was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) on May 26, 2020, and was arrested on May 29, 2020. The murder set off a series of protests in the Twin Cities and across the rest of the United States, later spreading around the world. Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

