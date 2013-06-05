Aeneas Williams is widely known for his success in the NFL. During his time with the Arizona Cardinals and the St. Louis Rams Williams received the Bart Star Man of the Year award, Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor, Carl Ekern Spirit of the Game Award, and St. Louis Rams Ed Block Courage Award. He became a nominated member of the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team, St. Louis Rams 10th Anniversary Team and was a NFL Hall of Fame Nominee.

Lately, Williams has found himself on a different kind of playing field. He is founder and current pastor of Spirit of the Lord Family Church in St. Louis, MO. Pastor Williams uses his platform to mentor other young athletes. His book, It Takes Respect is used by NFL teams, cooperate America, and other ministries nationwide. Wednesday, June 12, 2013 at Enjoy Church, Pastor Williams will be a guest speaker. "We are so excited to have Pastor Williams back with us at Enjoy Church," Pastor of Enjoy Church Daren Carstens said. "He and his wife Tracy are the real deal and bring great word of encouragement every time we are around them."

About Enjoy Church

Enjoy Church exists to lead people to experience and enjoy a God-first life. God has uniquely wired Enjoy Church to live out the great commission (Matthew 28:18-20) by embracing three principles that govern the decisions we make as a church. Enjoy Church is a God-First church that embodies an Accepting Atmosphere with Relevant Environments. Visit www.enjoychurch.tv for more information.

