EDWARDSVILLE - A former Godfrey man originally accused of shooting four people during a dice game in an Alton public housing project has pleaded no contest to one count of attempted first-degree murder and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Court records show that Jomar M. Warr, 38, recently of Winter Park, Fla., fired as others in the game also drew guns. The records also show that he has graduated college, had a job, and was supporting a family when the shooting occurred.

Attempted murder is a class X felony, punishable by a prison term of between six and 30 years.

The state agreed to drop all but one charge in exchange for his plea. The prosecution also agreed to a cap of 25 years on the sentence.

At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Warr apologized for what he did. Only one victim appeared in court to make a statement.

Warr was convicted in 2013 in Florida, of aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, robbery, and theft.

He must serve at least 85 percent of his most recent sentence, and he will receive credit for time served in the Madison County Jail since July 2017. He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

