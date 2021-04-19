GRANITE CITY – Former Granite City High School football coach Don Miller will be among 16 individuals inducted into the St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Association (SLMFCA) Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Sunday, May 23, at the Royal Orleans Banquet Hall in Mehlville, Mo.

The 22nd Annual SLMFCA Hall of Induction Ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $35 (cash or check—no credit cards), to be paid at the door. Advanced reservations are required before May 3by contacting Art Hill at (314) 843-8510.

Miller served as GCHS football defensive coordinator from 1969 to 1974 under head coach Wayne Williams, and was also a GCHS driver education teacher and head track and field coach for 10 seasons (1970-79). Miller, who resides in Swansea, was inducted into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

INDUCTEES

Tom Beauchamp – Lindbergh

Don Baldwin – St. Charles West

Bob Bunton, Jr. – Parkway North

Charles Elmendorf - Duchesne

Tim Funk – Belleville East

Dale Gildehaus – St. Francis Borgia

Cliff Ice – Webster Groves

Article continues after sponsor message

Jerry Jones – Mascoutah

Keith Lawrence – Belleville West

Darryl Levy – Hazelwood East

Pat Mahoney – DeSmet

Don Miller – Granite City

Glenn Monken – Mater Dei

Gene Sawalich – Official

Scott Weissman – Parkway West

Marv Williams - Official

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: