Former GCHS Coach Headed To SLMFCA Hall Of Fame
GRANITE CITY – Former Granite City High School football coach Don Miller will be among 16 individuals inducted into the St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Association (SLMFCA) Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Sunday, May 23, at the Royal Orleans Banquet Hall in Mehlville, Mo.
The 22nd Annual SLMFCA Hall of Induction Ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $35 (cash or check—no credit cards), to be paid at the door. Advanced reservations are required before May 3by contacting Art Hill at (314) 843-8510.
Miller served as GCHS football defensive coordinator from 1969 to 1974 under head coach Wayne Williams, and was also a GCHS driver education teacher and head track and field coach for 10 seasons (1970-79). Miller, who resides in Swansea, was inducted into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
INDUCTEES
Tom Beauchamp – Lindbergh
Don Baldwin – St. Charles West
Bob Bunton, Jr. – Parkway North
Charles Elmendorf - Duchesne
Tim Funk – Belleville East
Dale Gildehaus – St. Francis Borgia
Cliff Ice – Webster Groves
Jerry Jones – Mascoutah
Keith Lawrence – Belleville West
Darryl Levy – Hazelwood East
Pat Mahoney – DeSmet
Don Miller – Granite City
Glenn Monken – Mater Dei
Gene Sawalich – Official
Scott Weissman – Parkway West
Marv Williams - Official
