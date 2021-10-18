ST. LOUIS - Former Cards manager Mike Shildt came out with a prepared statement late Monday morning after it was announced last Thursday he will not be retained for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals' baseball season.

Shildt was fired despite leading the Redbirds to the wild-card game against Los Angeles.

"I was taught not to talk out of school, and while clearly there were differences that led to this parting of ways, out of respect for the organization and the people that run, I can only express gratitude," he said. "All the philosophies that were shared over the many years, most of which together, allowed us to part ways as professional friends. What differences there were will be left remained unsaid."

