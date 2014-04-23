Former Altonian Wins Missouri Writers Guild Award Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Former Altonian Marilyn Hope Lake, Ph.D., a 1960 Alton Senior High School graduate, won Second Place, Short Story, in the 2014 Missouri Writer's Guild Sponsored Contests. The statewide contest was sponsored by the Southeast Missouri Writers Guild. The winning story, "Solitaire," is a key piece in a series of works, both published and unpublished. OUR MOTHERS' GHOST, comprised of thirteen short stories, emphazises family relations, especially those between mothers and daughters, over four generations from 1924-1999. The stories reveal the shared hopes and dreams, struggles and successes of one mid-western American family throughout the 20th Century. Article continues after sponsor message For more information on Dr. Lake's work, insert "Marilyn Hope Lake" in most search engines. Print Version Submit a News Tip