ALTON - Marilyn Hope (Waide) Lake, a former Altonian and longtime award-winning author, earned two more awards to add to her impressive portfolio as an author of everything from poetry to nonfiction to children’s stories and more.

Lake received two awards at the Missouri Writers Guild (MWG) statewide conference, which was held on Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Lake was born in Alton and graduated from Alton High School in 1960. A conversation she had with a fellow member of her graduating class inspired one of her award-winning written works.

Lake was awarded an Honorable Mention in the Best Poem category for her poem, "The Right Thank You," based on an incident told to her by her Alton High School Class of 1960 classmate Larry Donahue of Godfrey.

She also received the Third Place award in the Best Nonfiction Book category for her memoir, “STORIES FROM MY LIFE, 2nd edition,” which was published in 2022 by Storyworth.

Lake participated in the MWG’s President's Contest, which is only open to MWG members and is held statewide. More information about the categories and awards are available on the MWG website.

Lake was selected as a finalist in the contest last summer. She has previously been awarded for several of her written works, including her children’s story “Boots - The Black Sheep,” nonfiction piece “A Special Family Sunday,” and many more.

