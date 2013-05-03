Former Altonian, Marilyn Hope Lake, Ph.D., Wins Writing Awards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On April 28, 2013, Marilyn Hope (Waide) Lake, Ph.D, received both the First and Second Place awards for memoir writing in the Kansas Authors Club, Sixth District Contests. Dr. Marilyn Hope (Waide) Lake is a 1960 graduate of Alton Senior High School. She lives in Hutchinson KS with her husband and illustrator, Denton Warn. Dr. Lake won First Place in the 2011 Dr. Doris Mueller Poetry and Prose Contests for "Boots-The Black Sheep," a story for children. She is most well-known for her children's picture book, BUDDY AND THE GRANDCATS, which has sold over 500 copies. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip