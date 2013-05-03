Former Altonian, Marilyn Hope Lake, Ph.D., Wins Writing Awards
On April 28, 2013, Marilyn Hope (Waide) Lake, Ph.D, received both the First and Second Place awards for memoir writing in the Kansas Authors Club, Sixth District Contests. Dr. Marilyn Hope (Waide) Lake is a 1960 graduate of Alton Senior High School. She lives in Hutchinson KS with her husband and illustrator, Denton Warn. Dr. Lake won First Place in the 2011 Dr. Doris Mueller Poetry and Prose Contests for "Boots-The Black Sheep," a story for children. She is most well-known for her children's picture book, BUDDY AND THE GRANDCATS, which has sold over 500 copies.
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.