EDWARDSVILLE - Two men were charged with mob action after allegedly beating a third in the Madison County Jail after 10 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2017.

Brian Newman, of East St. Louis, and Steven Williams, of Collinsville, were charged with mob action and each held on a $20,000 bond after the two men allegedly beat David Hollenback, of Glen Carbon, for "no just cause," Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning. Hollenback was treated for minor injuries by jail staff after Dixon said video captured Newman and Williams kicking and stomping him. Dixon said Newman instigated the attack.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fight allegedly began when Newman and Williams commented on a lightning bolt tattoo on Hollenback's person. While lightning bolt tattoos are sometimes associated with white supremacist groups - most commonly with two bolts shaped like the letter "S" standing for "Schutzstaffel (SS)," the name of the paramilitary group acting as protection for Hitler's Nazi party, Dixon said he did not believe the tattoo had racist overtones, nor could he confirm if the fight was racially motivated.

Following the incident, Newman and Williams have been placed on administrative lockdown pending a hearing. During this lockdown, inmates of the jail are restricted from certain privileges such as phone usage and access to the commissary. Dixon said an array of disciplinary actions may occur pending the hearing, with the maximum of 30 days on lockdown.

Newman formerly backed an organization in Alton called "Fists Up, Guns Down," which encouraged neighborhood people to settle their disputes with boxing and sportsmanlike conduct instead of with weapons. Soon after the birth of "Fists Up, Guns Down," Newman was arrested for drug and gun-related charges including: being an armed habitual criminal, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, methamphetamine trafficking and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Williams was in the jail from charges of battery of a child less than 13 years of age with great bodily harm as well as traffic-related charges.

Hollenback was just placed into the jail earlier that day on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

More like this: