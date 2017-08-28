WOOD RIVER - A math teacher at East Alton Wood River (EAWR) High School is hoping to honor her grandmother's memory through fundraising for the Alzheimer's Association Walk.

Article continues after sponsor message

Christen Scheffel's grandmother, Mildred Kruckeberg died from complications from Alzheimer's in January 2016, but the high school math teacher has been raising money for research against the disease since 2013. Since 2013, Scheffel and her students have raised a total of $9,588 for the annual Alzheimer's Association Walk, of which she is serving on the committee this year for the SIUE walk.

This year's walk is on Sept. 23, 2017, and Scheffel expects the efforts of herself and her students to add to the growing number. She said "road blocks" by her students at intersections receive about $1,000-$1,200 every year with additional funding coming from their relatives.

Scheffel's fundraising team is lovingly coined "The Forget-Me-Knots." Besides the road blocks, they will also be hosting a sale on Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. with vendors from Lu La Roe, Scentsy Candles, Paparazzi Jewelry and Avon alongside crafts and a yard sale. That fundraising sale will be at 823 Bee Tree Lane in East Alton.

More like this: