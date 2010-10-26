FOREVER PLAID: PLAID TIDINGS is a new show that offers the best of the ever-popular, FOREVER PLAID tied up in a nifty package with a big Christmas bow on top! Filled with Christmas standards that have all been "plaidarized", a harmonizing quartet of wholesome and heartful boys are back to do their Christmas Special. The "Plaids" have been sent on a heavenly mission by Rosemary Clooney to put a little needed harmoney into a discordant world. The production will run November 12th - 21st with nine performances. Evening performances are 7:30 pm and matinees on Sundays are at 2pm.

PLAID TIDINGS is the long-awaited sequel to FOREVER PLAID which was produced at Alton Little Theater in 2001 , and which went on to win an Arts for Life Best Small Ensemble Show that same year. The "orginal" character of Jinx is back, Steve Loucks ( and acting as Musical Director for the show) and former Musical director, Elizabeth Enloe, takes over the staging of the clever rendition of thirty songs. Please join audiences at the Showplace as a very talented quartet spread mirth in this cool season and bring a festive song of celebration and joy to the world.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $8 for students through college (with ID). Reservations lines are open at 462-6562. The show is sure to put you in a harmonic mode and may send you out to look for just the right "plaid" ensemble!

