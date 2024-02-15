ALTON - Light snow is in the forecast for the Metro East on Friday morning and will move through the area during the day, a National Weather Service in St. Louis meteorologist Brad Charboneau said.

The weather service says its forecast as of today, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, is that snow will move through the area on Friday, mainly along/north of the I-70 corridor. Further south, more sleet and rain are expected, limiting snowfall accumulations. Through the day, rain should change over to snow from the northwest before ending.

Charboneau stressed the forecast could change and encouraged a check back to the NWS in St. Louis website later today.

“Some snow is coming and it does appear there will be at least some snow in the Alton area,” he said. “The trend could be shifting further to the north and it is a narrow band. Right now, there could be some rain or sleet in the Alton area from about 6 a.m., with a higher probability at 8 a.m., and may change to snow until about roughly 1 or 2 p.m. on Friday.”

He said if snow does hit this area, the peak would likely be about 1 or 2 in the afternoon on Friday.

On Friday night for this area, a low of 19 degrees is predicted with a sunny day on Saturday and a high of 33 degrees and low of 27 degrees. Sunday, a high of 49 degrees is predicted for the area.

