CHICAGO – A winning $300,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Bethalto over the weekend.

A $100,000 winning ticket was also purchased in Decatur, the Illinois Lottery Office said Monday.

"If you purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket, you may want to check it right away," the Lottery office said.

The first winning Lucky Day Lotto Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 5256 State Route 140, in Bethalto, and matched all five numbers – 01 - 03 - 10 - 34 - 37 – in the Saturday, June 2, midday drawing to win a $300,000 prize. The retailer will receive a bonus of $3,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The second winning Lucky Day Lotto Quick Pick ticket was sold at Circle K, 3798 N. Woodford St., in Decatur, and matched all five numbers – 02 - 04 - 13 - 27 - 44 – in the Saturday, June 2, evening draw to win a $100,000 prize. The retailer will receive a bonus of $1,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery was the first lottery in the U.S. to offer online and mobile play. Eligible players can play Lotto, Mega Millions and Powerball or get a subscription for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games by downloading the Illinois Lottery app on their smartphone or visiting illinoislottery.com.

