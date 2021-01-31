PIASA - A two-sport athlete at Piasa Southwestern High School, senior Sam Wolff, enjoyed a successful year both on the football field and in track and field for the Piasa Birds in 2019.

As the quarterback for Southwestern, Wolff was 41 of 99 passing for a completion percentage of 41.4 for 512 yards and one touchdown, while rushing 66 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns. As a linebacker, Wolff had 40 tackles, 27 of them solo, with a fumble recovery. In track and field, Wolff also had a toss of 114 feet, seven inches, in the discus throw during the 2019 season, along with also throwing in the shot put. He is a very hard worker and provides leadership to the Birds in both sports.

For his efforts on both the gridiron and track and look ahead to the future, Wolff has been named Southwestern's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for January, 2021.

Wolff, who plays for head coach Pat Keith in football and runs for head coach Matt Hasquin in track, has played football for eight years, and has also been on the track and field team for four years, and in both instances, he feels that his leadership is what led him to earning the January honor. He thanked three sets of people for helping him achieve his success.

"My parents, my siblings and my coaches, especially Jeff Alderman," Wolff said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Being involved in sports and playing for the Birds has helped develop Wolff into the person he is today by teaching him two very valuable lessons about both sport and life.

"Playing sports has taught me how to be a leader," Wolff said, "and how to come together for a team goal."

Wolff is also involved in the school's 4-H Club, but doesn't plan on continuing his athletic career after high school. He is planning on attending SIU-Edwardsville, where he plans to major in electrical engineering.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great honor and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: