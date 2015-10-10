ALTON- This Friday was an excellent night for teams around the River Bend. Roxana, Alton, Civic Memorial, Marquette Catholic, Jersey and Edwardsville High Schools all walked away with wins tonight.

Unfortunately, the Oilers at East Alton-Wood River High School and Piasa Birds at Southwestern High School fell to their opponents in their match ups.

After a tough past six weeks, the Alton Redbirds finally showed their home crowd at Public School Stadium what they were made of during their game against the Granite City High School Warriors. During the first quarter, the two teams were tied with two touchdowns and field kicks. Something within the minds of the Redbirds seemed to click and shake their competitors. With the defense from GCHS down, Alton’s offense really had time to shine, scoring two more touchdowns before the end of the first.

Ultimately, the Warriors could only score one more touchdown to plateau their score at 14 in the second quarter. The Redbirds, however, weren’t finished going into their opponent’s end zone. The Redbirds gained their first win of the season against Granite City with a final score of 42-14.

The Roxana Sr. High School Shells extended their conference record to an excellent 5-2 in Friday’s battle against the Gillespie High School Miners. Coached by Pat Keith, the Shells have made every second of each game count, losing only the first two games at the beginning of the season. After those two tough games, Keith’s boys have repaired what was necessary to make themselves known as a great team around the River Bend.

The Miners suffered their second scoreless loss in a row after last Friday’s game against the Carlinville High School Cavaliers. The final score for the Shells versus Miners matchup was 20-0 at the final buzzer.

For the young Oilers at East Alton-Wood River High School, they knew that going into this Friday’s battle with the Pawnee High School Indians would be an extreme challenge.

The Indians, 5-1 overall heading into Friday’s game, have been undefeated in conference play and averaged over 32 points per game.

Pawnee’s defense kept any Oiler out of their end zone and had no problem entering the opposition’s.

At the final buzzer, the Oilers fell to the Indians 42-0.

FINAL SCORES (not mentioned above)

Edwardsville @ Belleville West: 27-6

Civic Memorial @ Waterloo: 31-28

Mascoutah @ Jersey: 35-24

Metro East Lutheran @ Mt. Olive: 47-20

Southwestern @ Vandalia: 25-0

Carrollton @ Calhoun: 44-0

