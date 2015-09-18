EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER/ALTON - Unfortunately for two River Bend teams, their football players are hanging their heads low and calling it a night after each of their teams endured losses in their games this Friday.

The Alton High School Redbirds Football team suffered their fourth loss of the season in their game against Belleville East High School. The Birds fell to the Lancers 42-14 in their away game.

Alton Redbirds Head Coach Eric Dickerson has maintained a positive attitude throughout the season which has been plagued with losses.

“We had some costly mistakes that led to points for [Belleville East],” Dickerson said.

The defense of the Lancers seemed to be too much for the Redbird offense to handle.

“We came out and played a tough first quarter and then we played a good second half,” Dickerson said, “But we gave up three touchdowns in a matter of a couple of minutes in the second quarter.”

Looking forward to next week’s match up against O’Fallon High School, Dickerson can only describe next week as a potential battle.

The East Alton Wood River Oilers put up a great fight against the Bunker Hill High School Minutemen at the Oilers’ home field Friday.

The back and forth between the two teams the entire night was incredible. As the Oilers scored a touchdown, the Minutemen reciprocated quickly, keeping the opposition on their feet with each passing second.

“We told our kids all week that we had to go out there and play hard all four quarters,” EAWR Head Coach Garry Herron said, “We just had some turnovers and penalties that really affected the game.”

Ultimately, the Minutemen beat the Oilers with only a 10-point margin with a score of 36-26.

Now 0-4 overall, the Oilers seek to correct their mistakes and work hard in preparation for their match up with Marquette Catholic High School at Public School Stadium on Sept. 26.

MEL-MADISON GAME SUSPENDED: Metro East Lutheran-Madison's Prairie State Conference game at South Fork in Kincade was suspended Friday night after a severe storm struck the area with 1:12 left in the first quarter.

The Ponies held a 12-0 lead over the Knights when play was halted. The game will be resumed at the point of suspension at 2 p.m. Saturday.

MEL-Madison entered the game with a 0-3 mark, 0-1 in the PSC.

ROXANA 36, VANDALIA 14: Blake Vandiver’s 11-carry, 155-yard night helped Roxana get to .500 for the year with a 36-14 win at Vandalia Friday night.

Vandiver’s night included a 55-yard touchdown run and 75-yard run. He also caught a five-yard touchdown pass.

The Shells went to 2-2 overall and in the South Central Conference; they take on Greenville in their Homecoming game next Friday night.

EAST ST. LOUIS 68, GRANITE CITY 0: Granite City traveled to East St. Louis for a Friday night Southwestern Conference clash and came away with a 68-0 loss to the Flyers.

The Warriors fell to 2-2 overall, 0-2 in the SWC.

SCORES ROUNDUP

Edwardsville 24, O’Fallon 10

Belleville East 42, Alton 10

Civic Memorial 42, Jersey 6

Bunker Hill 36, East Alton-Wood River 26

Piasa Southwestern 40, Gillespie 13

Kincade South Fork 12, Metro East Lutheran-Madison 0 (Game suspended in first quarter due to thunderstorms)

Roxana 36, Vandalia 14

