ALTON - Alton (4-3, 4-1) plays at home against former conference member Granite City (4-3) in a pair of 7 p.m. kickoffs.

In other games, all starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted, Collinsville (2-5, 1-3) hosts Belleville East (1-6, 1-3) in another SWC contest. Over in the Mississippi Valley Conference, Jersey (3-4, 2-2) is at Civic Memorial (3-4, 1-2), and Triad (2-5, 2-2) hosts Waterloo (0-7, 0-4). The CM-Jersey game will be live on Riverbender.com.

In the Prairie State Conference, East Alton-Wood River (4-3, 4-0) is at Nokomis, while Marquette Catholic (4-4, 4-1) will receive a 2-0 forfeit win over Bunker Hill South Mac, as the South Mac team ceased operations for the remainder of the season. In the South Central Conference, Piasa Southwestern (1-6) plays its home finale against Hillsboro (1-6), while Roxana is at home to Vandalia (6-1).

In the Western Illinois Valley South, Carrollton (5-2, 5-0) goes on the road in a non-conference tilt against Jacksonville Routt Catholic, Greenfield Northwestern (6-1. 4-1) is at Camp Point Central (6-1), Hardin Calhoun (2-5, 2-3) hosts Mendon Unity in a 7:30 p.m. start, White Hall North Greene (0-7, 0-5) is at home to Concord Triopia in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, and Winchester West Central (4-3, 3-2) is at Beardstown.

In a Saturday matinee game, Metro-East Lutheran (2-4) plays at St. Louis Principia 2-3 in an 11 a.m. kickoff.

The Tigers and Maroons are both coming off big wins last week. Edwardsville defeated Belleville East on the road 54-20 while West won at home over Collinsville 64-14.

Granite City is coming off its biggest win in many a season, defeating previously unbeaten Breese Mater Dei 39-27, and a win will make them playoff-eligible for the first time since 2011. The Redbirds won on the road last week at O’Fallon 49-17, and a win would make them playoff-eligible for the second consecutive season.

The Warriors are led by junior quarterback Freddy Edwards, one of the St. Louis area’s top prospects. Edwards has run 116 times for 1,147 yards and 15 touchdowns, and is also 58 of 107 passing for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns. Richard Graham has aided Granite’s ground attack, running 50 times for 335 yards and four touchdowns, while Jerry Watson has carried 42 times for 312 yards and a touchdown. J’vyuan Wilson leads the receivers with 21 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns, while Reide Wilson has 14 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Watson also has nine receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Logan Gordon leads the Warrior defense with 45 tackles and eight assists with four sacks and an interception, while Trenton Cotter has 32 tackles and four assists. Montre Snead has 33 tackles an interception, while Graham has 28. Collin Petrillo has two takeaways for Granite, both fumble recoveries.

Tim Johnson is the Redbirds’ leading rusher, having 119 carries for 722 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Andrew Jones is 98 of 174 passing for 1,536 yards and 13 touchdowns. Ahmad Sanders and Terrance Walker lead the receiving corps for Alton, Sanders with 41 catches for 555 yards and three touchdowns, and Walker had 28 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns. Lonnie Tate has 12 catches for 164 yards and three scores, and Moory Woods has eight catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Izeal Terrell is the Redbirds’ leading tackler with 48 solos and 14 assists, while Charles Miller is next with 31 solos and 15 assists. Ju’Qui Womack has 23 solos and six assists, while Armonte’ Miller has 21 tackles and eight assists. Walker has three fumble recoveries while Sanders has five interceptions, while Miller and Womack have two picks each.Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

