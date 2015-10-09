ALTON- Although the first six weeks of this season has been difficult for them, the Alton High School Redbirds football team takes every game as a new experience and an opportunity to learn.

This Friday, Oct. 9, the Granite City Senior High School Warriors will head to Public School Stadium to shoot for their first conference win of the season.

Tied for last place at 0-4 in the Southwestern Conference, the Redbirds and Warriors have had trouble getting the ball into the endzone over the past six weeks.

This season has been extremely tough for the Alton Redbirds. Under the leadership of Head Coach Eric Dickerson, the team has scored an average of just around nine and a half points per game the entire season. Their competitors in the six games have beat them with an overwhelming average of over 40 points per game.

This past Friday, the Redbirds hoped to secure their first conference win against the Collinsville High School Kahoks. Unfortunately, the 1-4 team were quick to put all of their cards on the table that evening and use the experience of playing an 0-5 team to their advantage. The Redbirds went down, but not without a fight. They managed to score nine points in the matchup. However, Collinsville successfully won the game with a 34-9 score and AHS accepted their sixth loss of the season.

The same evening, the Granite City Senior High School Warriors made their way to O’Fallon High School in attempt to gain their first conference win of the season. Scoring a touchdown in both the first and second quarters wasn’t enough to keep Granite City on top for long. The Panthers quickly retaliated, scoring one touchdown with a successful field kick in the first quarter. From there, the Warriors could not keep O’Fallon out of their end zone, scoring two touchdowns and field goal points in the second and third quarters. In the fourth and final quarter, the Panthers scored their sixth and last touchdown of the game, ending the game with a score of 42-12 at the final buzzer.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER- Coming off their 42-12 win against the Metro-East Lutheran High School Knights last Friday, the East Alton-Wood River High School Oilers are forced to work even harder to compete in their next match of the season.

This Friday, the Oilers, coached by Garry Herron, will take on the 5-1 and conference undefeated Pawnee High School Indians on their own home turf.

The Oilers have played relatively hard throughout the past six weeks of regular season play. Scoring over 13 points on average per game, the team makes an excellent effort each game. The first game of the season against Columbia High School was the only instance where the Oilers did not make it on the scoreboard with at least one touchdown.

Scoring an average of over 32 points per game, the Indians seem to have no problems with their offense. However, the defensive line has struggled from keeping their past six competitors out of their end zone. All but one team in the past six games they have played have scored at least one touchdown against the Indians per game.

Last week, Pawnee came to Public School Stadium to face off against the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers and ultimately defeated them 30-7.

With the spirit of homecoming and the rush of the school spirit filling the crowd at their home stadium, the Oilers are sure to put up a good fight this Friday.

ROXANA- For the Roxana High School Shells football team, every single game of this season has been crucial to their conference record.

Tied for second with a 4-2 record in the South Central Conference, the Shells have really showed their competitors what they are made of over the past six games.

Losing only the first two games of the season, the team, coached by Pat Keith, is experiencing a strong four-game win streak that has flooded the high school with school spirit with every home game.

The Shells have scored over 31 points per game on average throughout the past six weeks of play.

Heading into this Friday’s game against the Gillespie High School Miners, the Shells have no reason to be intimidated; however, their focus needs to remain strong in order to bring the win streak to five games.

Throughout the season, Roxana has done an excellent job getting on the board early on in their games. If they score early and keep the energy up throughout the rest of the game, the fifth win in their streak could be within their grasp.

With a 2-4 record this season, the Gillespie Miners have found it difficult for their defensive line to hold back their competitors over the past six weeks. The teams the Miners have faced this season have scored an average of 26 points per game compared to their own average of around 15 points per game.

