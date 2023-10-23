BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville, Roxana, Highland, Greenfield-Northwestern and East St. Louis all open at home, while Piasa Southwestern, Calhoun, Carrollton, Triad and Collinsville start off on the road, all on Saturday afternoon and Triad begins on Friday night on the road as the IHSA announced the schedule for the first round of the 2023 football playoffs on Monday afternoon.

The first round of the playoffs takes place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, climaxing with the eight state championship games on Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 24-25, as the finals return to Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium.

In Class 1A, all games will be played on Saturday afternoon, with number 15 Carrollton at number two Sesser Valier at 1 p.m., while ninth seed Calhoun play at number eight Heyworth and number three Greenfield Northwestern hosts number 14 Nokomis, both games kicking off at 2 p.m. Top seed Camp Point Central hosts number 16 Bridgeport Red Hill and number 10 Winchester West Central plays at number seven Catlin Salt Fork, both games starting at 2 p.m., while number 13 Tuscola plays at number four Belleville Althoff Catholic at 3 p.m.

The Class 2A schedule shows number 12 Chester playing at number 5 Red Bud Friday night at 7 p.m., while number 13 Piasa Southwestern meets number 4 Athens Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. Ninth-seeded Pana plays at number eight Nashville, also Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., and number 11 Breese Mater Dei Catholic plays at number six Carmi White County, also Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The Class 3A schedule shows number three Roxana hosting number 14 Paris on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., while number 11 Carlinville plays at number six St. Joseph-Ogden, also Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Number 10 Litchfield plays at seventh seed Stanford Olympia Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. and number 15 Fairfield plays at number two Greenville, also Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Over in Class 4A, number 13 Cahokia will play at number four Breese Central Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., while number 10 Freeburg plays at number seven Charleston, also Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Class 5A schedule shows number 13 Triad playing the only Friday night game, going to number four Mahomet-Seymour at 7 p.m., while number three Highland hosts number 14 Mt. Vernon Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. In Class 6A, number four East St. Louis goes up against number 13 Lemont Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

In Class 7A, number 28 seed Collinsville will play at number five Des Plaines Maine West Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., while in Class 8A, number four seed Edwardsville hosts number 29 West Aurora Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., while 11th seeded Belleville East plays host to number 22 Aurora East Friday evening at 6 p.m.

The announcements for sites, dates and kickoff times for the second round through the semifinals will be made at the IHSA office every Monday afternoon up until the finals. The Class 1A-4A championship games will be played on Nov. 24, while the Class 5A-8A games will be played Nov. 25, with the start times for both days at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

