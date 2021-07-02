EDWARDSVILLE - Alton High track sprinter Kegan Bratton recently graduated and is now headed for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, but he leaves behind some excellent contributions to both the Redbirds track and football teams.

Bratton was injured in the latter part of the Redbirds' track and field season and didn’t finish in the final meets, but he had a strong start this year. He was seventh in the prestigious Winston Brown Invitational Meet early in the season with a time of 11.68 seconds. Bratton also had a good outing in the Norm Armstrong Invitational meet at Belleville West.

As a senior, Bratton was among a very good group of sprinters for the Redbirds. He was always one of the team's hardest workers, striving every day to get better. Bratton was a starter for the Alton High School football team at outside linebacker. Kegan Bratton is the Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for AHS.

“Kegan was a very reliable person for us since his freshman year,” said Redbirds’ head boys track coach, Jeff White. “He did get hurt at end of the year, but he was a very reliable person for us since freshman year. He was one of the main guys on our relays since he was a freshman.”

Bratton was very happy just to be running in summer 2021 after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I was just glad to out here after all this time, for the COVID to quit from us, glad to get back on the track for one final season. It was a great season early on for me.”

Kegan was always a “team-first” type of person for us and did whatever we needed from the relays to sprints and even at one time the 4 x 800 relay.

“Kegan is a good kid and a good student,” White said. “He will attend SIUE and study something in the computer field. He was always a good leader for us and will be missed.”

