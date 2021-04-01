PIASA - A three-sport athlete at Piasa Southwestern High School, sophomore David Watkins enjoyed playing basketball, football, and running track for the Piasa Birds.

For his efforts on both the gridiron and track and look ahead to the future, Watkins has been named Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.



Watkins, who plays for head coach Pat Keith in football, has played football for 10 years. He said he would like to thank the Lord for allowing him to have success.

"He loves football because of the physicality of the sport and getting to hit people," Watkins said. "In my free time, I like watching football and also playing the guitar."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“Sports have taught me to be a reliable person, and someone who should learn from their mistakes,” Watkins said.

Watkins would love to play football in college but he is unsure where or what he will major in. Watkins has been an honors student his whole school career.

Watkins is a multi-sport athlete for the Piasa Birds as said before, and was the center in basketball for Southwestern and will toss the shot put and discus in track and field this spring.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great honor and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: