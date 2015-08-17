ALTON -- Several food trucks that are sure to satisfy anyone’s appetite are set to make their way down to the Liberty Bank Riverfront Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 29, for the Alton Food Truck Festival.

Sauce Magazine, the sponsor of the event, is bringing the spirit of their famous Food Truck Fridays across the Mississippi River for the special night, beginning at 4:00 p.m. This event is free to the public.

“It is a great opportunity to introduce Alton to the food truck culture,” Event Coordinator of Sauce Magazine Rebecca Ryan said.

The event will feature the cuisine of several food trucks from around the St. Louis-area and beyond, including: Completely Sauced, Go Gyro Go, Revel Kitchen, Sarah’s Cake Shop, Smokin’ Monkey, Steak Louie, Steamroller Bagel and Deli, The Sweet Devine, Taco Truck STL, Totally Toasted, Tyford’s BBQ and Catering and Zia’s On The Hill.

Food Truck Fridays has been a pivotal part of the Tower Grove community for over six years. Every second Friday from May through October, Tower Grove Park invites the St. Louis-area’s well-established and up and coming food trucks to sell their delectable dishes.

“It’s a different experience,” Ryan said, “but it is always fun and family-friendly.”

The Jumbo Shrimp Band and St. Louis bluesman Marquis Knox will be performing on the amphitheater stage, which is sure to entertain the audience on the lawn while they clobber down some grub.

Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to lounge on the amphitheater hill to enjoy the sights and sounds of the upcoming festival.

“Come hungry,” Ryan advised the event’s guests, “and be ready for some great food and a fun night.”

