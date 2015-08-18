In preparation for the upcoming Alton Food Truck Festival at the Liberty Bank Riverfront Amphitheater, that will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29, several River Bend residents have wondered, “Where are the local vendors?”

Madison County Public Health Administrator Toni Corona said the regulations regarding food truck operation in the county are very specific.

“In Madison County, Illinois, food trucks are only allowed to operate in conjunction with a temporary event or celebration,” Corona said, “however, there are currently no provisions that allow food truck vendors to operate year-round.”

Corona wanted to make it clear that, although the restrictions against operating food trucks in Madison County do exist, this has nothing to do with the fact that local vendors seem to be missing from the event’s line-up.

“Madison County Health Department made no decision on what vendors will be available at the food truck festival,” Corona said. “Our primary concern is making sure everything is permitted and safe.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Vendor decisions were left up to the event’s sponsor, Sauce Magazine, of St. Louis, Mo., and their partner and planning agency, Evntiv.

Since the event is considered a “temporary fixture or celebration,” around 13 food truck operators were granted permits by the Health Department and will be able to cook and sell their products at the Alton Food Truck Festival on Aug. 29.

In the case where food trucks are in fact allowed, an individual from the Madison County Health Department inspects each and every vendor. After approval, the County issues a permit for the use for that particular event only. The permits can also be revoked at any time during the event if any violations occur.

“Vendors are required to uphold several standards that are different to that of a permanent food establishment,” Corona said, “similarly, we make sure the food is sound and comes from approved sources, food is free of spoilage and adequate handwashing fixtures are put in place.”

The Alton Food Truck Festival will make its way down to the Liberty Bank Riverfront Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug 29. beginning at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m.

More like this: