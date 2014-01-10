Due to a recent weather related postponement, the Alton Area Business Development Association (AABDA) and Lewis & Clark Community College (LCCC) have rescheduled the Food Hub Information & Planning Workshop for Saturday, January 11th, from 8:00 – 11:00 am, The workshop will be held at Trimpe Advanced Technology Center on the Benjamin Godfrey Campus of Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035. The weather alternative date is January 18th.

“The meeting is open to local food growers, chefs, restaurateurs, and entrepreneurs in food production, processing, baking and food retailers who want fresh ingredients for their meals and products,” explained Board President, Ann Bromaghim. “The objective is to develop a network/exchange that will seamlessly connect and support these groups. We had reached our capacity before the snow storm, but hope to add more space for this event.”

The workshop is free and reservations have reached the current capacity of 100. To get on the overflow list, email Ann Bromaghim at annbromaghim@gmail.com. You will be contacted when more space is available.

A Food Hub brings together area buyers of locally grown food crops, animal and specialty food products…with sellers: area farmers, fruit and vegetable growers, specialty dessert and food product producers, and other vendors from Alton’s annual Farmers and Artisans Market.

Speakers scheduled include: Jackie Burns, Professor – Principia College and local source food market owner; Catherine Dunlap, Green Economy Initiative at Heartland Community College; Sara McGibany, Director of Alton Farmers & Artisans Market; Catherine Neville, Feast Magazine and local entrepreneurs currently sourcing local products and the owners of Riverbend Roots Organic Farm.

AABDA, the Non-Profit Food Service Incubator, has teamed up with LCCC to develop this fast emerging local food co-op. The first of 3 planning workshops will present keynote speakers explaining the Food Hub concept, how it works, identify local participants, set expectations, and present opportunities necessary to deliver fresh local foods and meats to area restaurants and store shelves. Breakout sessions will encourage discussion and the event will serve to inform and quantify participation in such an endeavor.

The AABDA Incubator is also accepting applications from businesses and entrepreneurs in the food production/processing, baking, and the arts (sculpture, jewelry, pottery, watercolor, pastels, music, dance, theater, etc.) interested in leasing a certified commercial kitchen, and/or seeking the services and support of a business incubator. This would include caterers and restaurateurs.

ABBDA draws its leadership, sponsorship, and support from Lewis & Clark Community College, Liberty Bank, River Bend Growth Association, Current Realty, David Fingerhut Consulting, Alton Main Street Farmers & Artisans Market, SCORE, Reaching Up and Reaching Out Incubator, and studio6pence and Alton YWCA.

For more information about AABDA, to register for this event, or to learn how you can be involved, email altonabda2012@gmail.com or call Ann Bromaghim at 618-551-5020.

