Food Drive for Friends and Pets in Need at Cleary's Shoes and Boots
Cleary's Shoes and Boots in downtown Wood River will host a Food Drive for Friends and Pets In Need on Sunday November 7th from 11 till 3. Anyone bringing in non-perishable food for people in need or pet food for local animal shelters will receive a 1% discount on their purchase of up to 25 items. A 25 pound bag of dog/cat food would receive a 25% discount. Refreshments will also be served. For more information contact Cleary's Shoes and Boots @ (618) 254-0276 or visit their store at 48 E. Ferguson Ave. Wood River, IL.
