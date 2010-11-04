Food Drive for Friends and Pets in Need at Cleary's Shoes and Boots Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Cleary's Shoes and Boots in downtown Wood River will host a Food Drive for Friends and Pets In Need on Sunday November 7th from 11 till 3. Anyone bringing in non-perishable food for people in need or pet food for local animal shelters will receive a 1% discount on their purchase of up to 25 items. A 25 pound bag of dog/cat food would receive a 25% discount. Refreshments will also be served. For more information contact Cleary's Shoes and Boots @ (618) 254-0276 or visit their store at 48 E. Ferguson Ave. Wood River, IL. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip