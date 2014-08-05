Listen to the story

Summer-Splash!

"You Might Be Able to Prevent Food Poisoning!"

Welcome to the World of Splash

While I have your Attention!

Just for Starters:

- Wash Hands, surely

- Rinse all Fruits & Vegetables, dry-off

- Check the Smell of everything you put in your mouth

- Cook Well

- Squeeze Fresh Limes over Foods & in Drinks

- Don't Shy From Throwing out Spoiled foods

- Use Garlic Galore!

- Refrigerate More!

"Food & drink poisoning from germs, toxins, bacteria, parasites, microbes & the like can lead to mild nausea, to a wide range of sickness, lingering illness, requiring hospitalization or, even Death."

Article continues after sponsor message

(If, you've ever been poisoned by contaminated food, unlikely, that you've been able to forget it!)

Splash-Suggestions!

Use Fresh lemons & fresh garlic at home & "on the road" too, because they have antibacterial properties.

Properly Hydrate, the whole family! (Pets, too!)

And, remember that refrigeration preserves freshness!

"Clear, wipe down areas where "foods" to be placed."

Common sense tips, right?

But, with food contamination on the rise, lurking germs & possibilities of being poisoned, it is worth the effort!

it takes constant vigilance!

Especially, the remaining weeks of this Summer! Let's be smarter, acutely aware, increase alertness to the possibility of food poisoning & avoid serious illness!

"Stock-up on Fresh Limes & Fresh Garlic, today!"

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

Sources: United States Library of Medicine

Food Poisoning, Food Safety, Us.Gov

More like this: