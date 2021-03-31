WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced an internal review into the ways the Department of Justice (DOJ) can improve and prioritize its investigations and prosecutions of hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community:

Article continues after sponsor message

“The spike in anti-Asian American hate is a real—and deadly—national crisis. It’s time the DOJ bring to bear the full force of its resources to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are swiftly brought to justice. I’m pleased that Attorney General Garland heeded my call and is taking initial steps to improve the DOJ’s investigations and prosecutions of these crimes against our fellow Americans.”

Today’s announcement comes after Duckworth sent a letter earlier this month to Garland asking that DOJ prioritize combatting hate crimes and violent acts against the AAPI community and moving forward, fully investigate and prosecute perpetrators of Asian American hate crimes. This initiative by DOJ is part of President Biden’s push to implement a variety of programs designed to protect and empower the AAPI community.

More like this: