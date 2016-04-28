MARYVILLE - Foley Dental Group has a unique team of professionals who provide top notch dental services to patients in the St Louis Area.

Dr. Andrea Foley and Dr. Jocelyn Freeman make a great team and were both named Top Dentist of 2015 & 2016 in St. Louis Magazine. Dr. Foley and Dr. Freeman attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and are both residents of the Glen Carbon area. They are proud to serve and practice in their home community.

Dr. Foley opened Foley Dental Group in 2009. The vision for her practice was providing complete health dentistry for every patient. Dr. Foley and Dr. Freeman have worked together to create a caring and fun culture in which they strive to provide a positive, comfortable experience for their patients while delivering the highest quality of dentistry.

What sets them apart is that they listen to their patients, understand their patients’ vision for ideal oral health, and believe that they should work toward not only a healthy mouth but also a healthy body. The complete health dentistry model embraces educating the patients about the link between oral health and the health of the rest of the body.

They use the latest technology such as digital radiographs, intraoral pictures, and 3-D imaging to show patients what is happing in their mouths and how that affects other body systems such as the heart. The team members genuinely care for each and every patient and constantly continue their education to better serve their patients.

Dr. Foley is not one to settle, and she reflects this philosophy in her office. She has equipped her office with CEREC technology, allowing for same day crowns, flexible whitening services, and a clean and modern environment. She also provides numerous amenities to make sure that patients are as comfortable as possible including freshly baked cookies, massage chairs, and Netflix in every operatory. Every amenity they provide is for one purpose: comfort.

Dr. Foley loves the freedom of treating patients the way she feels they deserve to be treated in her own practice. They do not strive to meet a patient quota, but rather, they focus on providing quality care to a limited number of patients. The feedback to Dr. Foley’s and Dr. Freeman’s strategies have been positive in their community.

Foley Dental Group is much more than a dental business – the entire team is dedicated to making the community healthier and creating a positive experience for patients.

