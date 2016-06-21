A Message from Dr. Lynda C. Andre, Superintendent

EDWARDSVILLE - This week’s Focus on Finance will highlight Edwardsville High School athletic facilities, which include the Lucco-Jackson Gym, the District 7 Sports Complex, the tennis complex, and track and field facilities. These facilities are the result of the District 7 communities’ long-standing support of our school district, both in donations and man-hours provided by volunteers.

Donations to the school district are directed to the EGHM Foundation, which is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of members who are local business leaders from throughout the communities that make up District 7. They hold the common belief that a strong school district is vital to quality communities. The foundation works closely with the school district to identify the District’s needs, and the focus of projects funded is to provide direct benefit to as many students as possible.

Before I provide you a tour of the outstanding facilities offered to District 7’s high school students, I will give you a brief history of the development of these facilities over the last forty years.

The EGHM Foundation was established in the late 1970’s by the late John Hunter, Jr., for the sole purpose of supporting Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7. In one of its first acts in the late 1970’s, the foundation purchased the 50-acre tract of land that is now the District 7 Sports Complex. The foundation provided the school district with an option to purchase the land; the school district now has ownership of the property.

In the 1980’s, the foundation provided funding to assist in the development of the property into the athletic complex it is today, serving football, baseball, soccer, field hockey, softball, and band.

When the new high school was constructed in the mid-90’s, the foundation provided funding for adding four courts, lighting, and office space for the tennis program and adding two lanes and an all-weather surface for the track.

In 2009, the District opened the Jon Davis Wrestling Center as the result of a single donation by a community member.

In 2011-12, the EGHM Foundation provided approximately $500,000 in upgrades to District 7 facilities, including lights for the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex, a new marquee at Edwardsville High School, and a new scoreboard at the EHS Sports Complex.

In 2014, an EHS alumnus and local business leaders donated the funds to construct the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, which contains the only Olympic-sized pool in the Metro East.

As a result of the generosity of the community, District 7 students have the benefit of the most outstanding sports facilities in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.

Let me take you on a tour:

The EHS Sports Complex-South serves the Edwardsville High School football, baseball, softball, wrestling, field hockey, and swimming programs, as well as the EHS marching band program.

The Tom Pile Baseball Field, located to the right of the entrance to the complex, serves the varsity program and seats 400. The complex also includes a JV field, practice fields, batting cages, pitcher warm-up areas, and a locker room.

Also located on the west side of the Complex is the main football stadium, which features a synthetic turf field. The stadium serves football, soccer, field hockey, and marching band. It seats 5500 fans and includes home and visitor locker rooms and a concession stand.

The softball field is located on the east side of the Complex and features practice fields, batting cages, and pitcher warm-up areas. Seating capacity is 200.

The Jon Davis Wrestling Center was constructed a result of a multi-million dollar donation from a local family. The Wrestling Center is a 24,000 square foot multi-purpose facility, which provides not only a top quality wrestling venue for our students and children from the local community, but it also includes meeting facilities regularly utilized for District meetings and workshops.

The Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center was constructed as a result of a $4 million dollar donation of an EHS alumnus, with the remaining $1.3 million donated by local business leaders. It includes a 50 meter, 8-lane pool with one 3-meter diving board and two 1-meter diving boards. The facility will seat more than 600 people.

The South Complex is served by 500 parking spots on site. Additional parking is available on the main campus. Patrons can safely access the Complex by using the underground walkway from the main campus.

The North Sports Complex encompasses approximately 28 acres and includes the EHS Tennis Complex, the Track and Field Complex, as well as the Tiger Country facility and seven dual purpose football/soccer fields used by Little Tigers Football, Glen-Ed Soccer, and the high school physical education program. The Tiger Country building, built completely by volunteers, has 8000 square feet of meeting space and restrooms.

The tennis complex includes eight courts, two pavilions, an office, and restroom facilities. Besides track and field, the track complex serves field hockey, soccer, and football, with bleacher seating for 500.

The North Complex has access to 710 parking spaces, including the student lot and those spaces located to the north of the high school building.

Inside the EHS building is the Lucco-Jackson Gym and the B Gym. Both serve the physical education program and the boys and girls basketball and volleyball programs after school hours. The Lucco-Jackson Gym has over 19,000 square feet including the upper deck on both sides, with a seating capacity of 3500. The “B” gym in the high school contains two regulation- sized basketball courts.

We are fortunate to live in communities that have placed a high priority on supporting their children’s education.

Next week, we will continue showcasing the strong educational programs offered to students in District 7 and will feature Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools.

Thank you for your support of Edwardsville District 7 schools and students.

