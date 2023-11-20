GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney Catholic High School National Honor Society partnered with House to provide 16 full Thanksgiving meals to needy families in the area through our Cansgiving Project.

The families were selected by Brightpoint, previously Children’s Home and Aid, whom we have partnered with in prior years. We received enough food and supplies through student and family donations for all 16 families and were able to purchase meats through support from the Griffin Guard.

Student Services Director, Bobbie Madura explains, “This heartwarming project exemplifies our commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those in need and reinforces the power of community collaboration. The Father McGivney National Honor Society with the help of the entire student body extends their heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in making this outreach a success. It is our mission to Serve the Culture of Life and we do so with programs like these."

