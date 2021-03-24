KANSAS CITY - Flynn Restaurant Group LP, one of the largest franchise operators in the U.S., today announced it has acquired 937 Pizza Hut locations and 194 Wendy’s locations. Alton, Collinsville and Granite City were a part of that purchase.

Flynn Restaurant Group has a portfolio that includes Applebee’s, Panera Bread, Taco Bell and Arby’s brands.

The Pizza Hut and Wendy’s restaurant purchases continues Flynn Restaurant Group's goal of diversification in the restaurant industry. Flynn Group said the transaction was supported by long-term partners Main Post Partners and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Flynn Restaurant Group will now own and operate a combined total of 2,355 quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants.

Greg Flynn, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Flynn Restaurant Group, said: “We are excited to announce the addition of Pizza Hut and Wendy’s to our portfolio. “They bring with them a wonderful team of dedicated operators and support personnel, who we welcome wholeheartedly into the Flynn family. Further, both Pizza Hut and Wendy’s are deeply established as leading concepts in their sectors, and our entry into their systems furthers our goal to operate at scale in top-tier brands.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The old Jerseyville Pizza Hut location at 602 State St. was closed in September 2020 with the Godfrey location. At that time, NPC International Inc. filed for bankruptcy and agreed to close 300 locations.

Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell said today Pizza Hut has removed all brand information on top of the building from the 602 State St. structure and he has not been contacted about any possible reopening.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said he saw where area Pizza Huts had been purchased, but he said he was not notified anything about the old Godfrey location.

“There is still a for sale sign in front of the property,” he said of the old Godfrey location.

More like this: