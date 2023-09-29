BETHALTO - This weekend is the 27th annual Wings-N-Wheels Fly-In Festival, both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto. Both days are full of fun for the whole family, between free flights for kids, tarmac tours of various planes, a car show, and much more.

“It’s a nice community event. We like showing off the airport, we love showing what we do,” said Danny Adams, general manager of the St. Louis Regional Airport. “We like showing the airplanes off and that’s our prime opportunity to do it.”

Here’s what’s happening on the first day of the Fly-In on Saturday, Sept. 30: “Behind the fence” tours of local pilot planes, military aircraft, and more on the airport tarmac.

The Speed Demons Car Show, featuring live music from the band Cruise Control

Kids Zone with bounce houses, barrel car rides, and more (sponsored by the Bethalto Chamber of Commerce)

Bethalto’s Farmers Market

Food Trucks

Here’s the lineup for day two of the Fly-In on Sunday, Oct. 1: Free flights for kids ages 8-17

Artisans and vendors

Kids Zone with bounce houses, barrel car rides, and more (sponsored by the Bethalto Chamber of Commerce)

Bethalto’s Farmers Market

Food Trucks

“The village is really excited to be part of the airport there,” Bethalto Chamber of Commerce Board Member Jane Ahasay said. “It’s such a component of our community, and I think it’s important that everybody realize that they are so vital to our community.”

There is no admission charge for any of the venues at the event. Free parking is also available on the airport’s south lot, facing Illinois Route 111.

The Wings-N-Wheels Fly-In Festival is hosted by the St. Louis Regional Airport in partnership with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 864. More information about this year’s festival is available on the Bethalto Chamber of Commerce website or in this story on RiverBender.com.

