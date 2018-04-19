EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis football star Terrion Williams has been selected as one of the top 25 high school players in the St. Louis metropolitan area by the National Football Foundation’s St. Louis/Tom Lombardo chapter.

Williams will be honored at the National Football Foundation’s 26th Annual Awards banquet to be held Sunday, May 6, at the Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel in St. Louis. There, Williams will be introduced and will be presented with a plaque. The event starts at 4:45 p.m.

The defensive lineman and outside linebacker, named by Flyers head coach Darren Sunkett as one of the key players in a very successful 2017 season, will graduate from East St. Louis Senior High School in the spring after registering 102 tackles and seven sacks during his final year with the Flyers.

“Terrion played a major role for our football team the past three years,” said Sunkett. “He exemplified great leadership and character as a student-athlete for our high school. We wish Terrion the greatest success as he moves on in life.”

Williams helped lead East St. Louis to an 11-2 record last season. The Flyers were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the state football playoffs, dominating Libertyville and Buffalo Grove high schools in rounds one and two before being edged by Chicago Mount Carmel by a 21-18 score in the third round.

