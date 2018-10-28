EAST ST. LOUIS – The East St. Louis High football team got one of its best defensive performances of the season in holding Hoffman Estates to 195 yards of total offense, only 17 rushing, as the Flyers defeated the Hawks 62-14 in a first round game of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium.

The East Side defense forced five turnovers in the game, with A.J. Johnson returning an interception back 38 yards for one touchdown, and DeMonta Witherspoon taking a fumble back 43 yards for another score.

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Tyler Macon was eight of 12 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed ten times for 72 yards and three more touchdowns. Witherspoon ran eight times for 67 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnson caught three passes for 92 yards and a touchdown and Keantez Lewis had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.

East St. Louis jumped to a 21-0 lead early on a pair of touchdown runs by Macon of eight and 13 yards respectively and an 11-yard run by Witherspoon. The Flyers then scored 41 points in the second quarter to extend its lead to the final 62-14 score.

Hawks quarterback Kyle Krogstad for 10 for 13 passing for 178 yards and both touchdowns, scored by Jordan Lane. Lane had four receptions for 81 yards and the two touchdowns, of 31 and 10 yards.

The Hawks end their season at 7-3, while the Flyers, now 8-2, advance to the second round and will play at Lombard Glenbard East, a 41-10 winner over Mt. Prospect, next Saturday afternoon, the kickoff set for 2 p.m.

