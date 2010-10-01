Flu Shots Available at Annual Health Fair Oct. 7

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark’s Family Health Clinic will offer flu shots to the public during its annual Health Fair on Oct. 7.



The 2010-2011 flu vaccine provides protection against H1N1 and the seasonal flu (A/H1N1 influenza, A/H3N2 and influenza B), and will be available to community members who are 9 years of age and older for $25. All minors must be accompanied by a guardian. Please bring a photo ID and Medicare Part B card if you are eligible.



The fair will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in The Commons.



In partnership with the College’s Health Sciences career programs and numerous external health and wellness agencies, the Health Fair will offer something for everyone.



Lewis and Clark’s Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs will provide oral cancer screenings and patient education. The Massage Therapy program will offer free chair-side massages. The Nursing program in conjunction with the Family Health Clinic (formerly the L&C Nurse Managed Center) will provide flu shots, cholesterol and A1C screenings and blood pressure screenings.



Cholesterol screenings reporting total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and glucose breakdown will be provided for $20. A1C screenings, which measure how high a person’s blood sugar has been over a three-month period, will be provided for $15. These screenings are processed by a finger stick and results are given within minutes. For more accurate results, patients should fast at least 8 hours before testing.

Lewis and Clark’s Exercise Science program will provide strength testing, body composition, health risk appraisals, flexibility testing and nutritional/fitness information. The Occupational Therapy Assistant program will offer grip testing, backpack/bag/purse awareness, and general information about adaptive equipment that can be used to help maintain independence.



The College’s counseling department will also be on hand to provide counseling assistance and make referrals to other community agencies.



“We are very pleased to offer an array of services to the entire community,” said Donna Meyer, Dean of Health Sciences. “The fair is a wonderful opportunity for the college to assist our community members to stay healthy. Prevention and health education is the key to good health.”

Other local agencies will also be on hand for the health fair to offer various services and education.



The Lewis and Clark Family Health Clinic has been providing direct care to residents in Madison, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties since 2006. It provides outreach medical, dental and mental health services to underserved communities under the guidance of nurse practitioners.



For more information about the health fair, contact the Family Health Clinic at (618) 468-4440.

For more information about the health fair, contact the Family Health Clinic at (618) 468-4440.

